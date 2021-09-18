Nebraska Game and Parks director wins national award

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Jim Douglas has received the Seth Gordon Award, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ top honor.

Since 1970, the award has been given to those who have contributed a lifetime of achievement in conserving North America’s natural resources in the interest of the public trust, as well as contributing to the programs of the association.

“Being recognized by the association and my colleagues across the country is humbling,” Douglas said. “This is a tremendous honor, and I am grateful for the recognition.”

In order to qualify, one must work in public service, have provided diverse and outstanding service to the association and to conservation for at least 20 years, and have an unusual record of leadership in natural resource conservation.

Douglas will have served as Game and Parks director for nine years of his 47-year career with the agency when he retires Nov. 1. Before that, he served in a variety of leadership roles within Game and Parks, including as district supervisor and chief of the resources services division, chief of the wildlife division and deputy director of administration.