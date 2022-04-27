 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Game and Parks names new Parks Division administrator

Nebraska Game and Parks has selected Jeff Fields as the agency’s new Parks Division administrator.

Fields, a native of Tilden, Nebraska, began his new duties April 11.

Jeff Fields had been regional park superintendent for the northeast parks region before being named as the parks division administrator.

Fields came to the agency in 1992, working as a seasonal employee for the Resource Services Division. After working in law enforcement and park management in Iowa for several years, he returned to Game and Parks in 1998 to serve as superintendent of Ponca State Park. In 2017, he became the regional park superintendent for the northeast parks region.

“My life’s passion is to provide opportunities for the public to experience and learn about Nebraska’s natural, recreational and cultural resources,” Fields said. “I am honored to lead an outstanding team of staff, volunteers and partners as we strive to fulfill this mission.”

Deputy Director Jim Swenson said Jeff brings an impressive resume of achievements, leadership skills and partnership development.

"We are excited to watch him apply his passion for family-friendly outdoor recreation and interpretation across our park landscapes," Swenson said.

