Nebraska gets $50 million for dam destroyed during 2019 floods

LINCOLN — Federal officials are giving Nebraska more than $50 million to work on the flood-damaged Spencer Dam on the Niobrara River.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the award on Friday. The money is intended to cover 75% of the cost of the project, with the rest to come from state and local sources.

A surge of ice boulders and floodwater overwhelmed the 93-year-old dam during the disastrous March 2019 flood, causing the structure to collapse and killing a man who lived just below it. Some ice chunks were measured up to 2 feet thick and 20 feet long after the dam’s collapse.

Mark Becker, a spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power District, which owns the dam, said nothing has been done with the remains of the structure since then. The Niobrara River has cut a new route around what is left.

He said the district plans to decommission the dam and remove as much of the structure as possible. Detailed plans will be drawn up in the next few months, now that the federal money has been approved.