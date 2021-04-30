Nebraska gets $50 million for dam destroyed during 2019 floods

LINCOLN — Federal officials are giving Nebraska more than $50 million to work on the flood-damaged Spencer Dam on the Niobrara River.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the award on Friday. The money is intended to cover 75% of the cost of the project, with the rest to come from state and local sources.
A surge of ice boulders and floodwater overwhelmed the 93-year-old dam during the disastrous March 2019 flood, causing the structure to collapse and killing a man who lived just below it. Some ice chunks were measured up to 2 feet thick and 20 feet long after the dam’s collapse.
Mark Becker, a spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power District, which owns the dam, said nothing has been done with the remains of the structure since then. The Niobrara River has cut a new route around what is left.
He said the district plans to decommission the dam and remove as much of the structure as possible. Detailed plans will be drawn up in the next few months, now that the federal money has been approved.
FEMA's Public Assistance Program provides grants to state and local governments and certain nonprofits to assist them with the response to and recovery from disasters. Specifically, the program provides assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent restoration of infrastructure.
The 2019 storm caused major damage across Nebraska. In the case of Spencer Dam, heavy rain on frozen ground followed by a blizzard created a record runoff, which broke up ice on the Niobrara. Large chunks of ice floating in the floodwaters overtopped the embankment and spillway structure and breached the embankment in two locations.
An investigative panel formed by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials concluded in 2020 that while there was nothing dam operators could have done to prevent the dam’s demise the night it happened, such a catastrophe should have been foreseen due to a history of similar "ice runs" on the river.
Floodwaters cut a new channel for the river and washed away a tavern, a house and a bait shop as well as a large section of U.S. Highway 281 just below the structure. A new highway bridge was completed in October.
Kenny Angel, who lived in the house below the dam, was swept away by floodwaters and has been declared dead.
