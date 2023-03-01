LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen celebrated National Pig Day Wednesday by sharing memories from his childhood on a hog farm with two classes of urban fourth graders.

But he first invited a pair of the students to help him choose a name for the metal pig statue in his office Wednesday. The winning name, chosen from a hat by Lauren Peterson of Lincoln, was "Petunia."

It now becomes the official name for the bronze sow that was modeled after a prize-winning one from Pillen's farm. The hat held only a handful of choices, culled from more than 200 names offered by visitors to the governor's office during the past two months.

Pillen took the opportunity to teach the students, from Christ Lincoln Schools in Lincoln and Spirit and Grace Academy in Omaha, about gilts, sows, heifers and cows and the importance of agriculture to Nebraska's economy.

In response to questions, he also told the students that pigs will follow you around if you offer them Oreo cookies, that Cameron the cat — a near constant presence outside the Capitol and local celebrity — does not belong to him and that, growing up, he used to ride pigs on his parents' farm when his parents were out of sight.

He then demonstrated his riding technique by climbing atop Petunia and inviting the students to do the same.

