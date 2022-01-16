Nebraska Guard leads key piece of shrunken 'Global War on Terror' in East Africa

Besides her logistics work, Chambers took part in a Defense Department initiative called Women, Peace and Security that brought together 45 female soldiers and police officers from seven countries at a symposium in September in Djibouti.

“As women, (we) listen to one another and lean on one another,” said Chambers, 37, who lives in Bennet, Nebraska. “At the end of the day, we’re all humans. We’re all fighting for the same reasons. We all love our countries.”

The Nebraska Guard soldiers in Djibouti who previously deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan say this work is nothing like the active combat role they played back then.

“This is completely different,” said Rodehorst, the religious affairs sergeant, who deployed to Iraq 10 years ago. “That’s what I like about the military. I would never in a million years have thought I would be doing this.”

They like meeting people and helping people, in a place many of them knew almost nothing about before their boots hit the dusty ground.