Nebraska has administered 1 millionth dose of COVID vaccine

The 2,395 new cases of COVID-19 recorded last week were up 28% from the 1,872 reported two weeks earlier, according to CDC data.

Nebraska’s growth rate is more than 2.5 times the national rates in that time and ranks highest among the states. Nebraska also stands out in the region, with most of its neighbors, including Iowa, having seen cases fall in the past two weeks.

Whether the uptick is the start of a third surge of cases in the state still is not clear. Cases remain a third of what they were at the beginning of the year and far below the peak seen last fall. But they are approaching the levels the state saw during its first peak last spring.

Ricketts noted that the state’s positivity rate has increased over the past couple of weeks. The positivity rate was 6.2% on Saturday compared with 4.9% on March 27.

Hospitalizations, too, have increased during that time from a low of 102 on March 29 to 168 on Monday. Ricketts, however, noted that those figures have been stable over the past six to eight days.

Ricketts and a top state health official also reassured Nebraskans of the safety of the COVID vaccines, following reports of a Douglas County resident suffering blood clots after a vaccination.