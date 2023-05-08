A day after a track meet, Wisner-Pilger senior Hunter Palmer collapsed Friday at his high school during track practice.

Palmer, 18, died later that day at a West Point hospital.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the city auditorium in Wisner, with visitation starting at 4 p.m.

Palmer was an all-district running back in football and played basketball for the Gators throughout his career. He signed with Midland University for football.

Midland coach Jeff Jamrog shared his condolences in a statement on twitter.

“Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter,” Jamrog wrote. “He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten.”

Last Thursday, Palmer competed in two events at the Norfolk Catholic meet. He cleared a personal-best 6-1 in the high jump, winning the event, and ran the third lap of the Gators’ 1,600 relay that finished second.

Survivors include his mother, Jessica Robbins, of Wisner; father, Michael Palmer, of Lacombe, Louisiana; siblings Anthony Palmer and Taylor Macke; and grandmother Sandy Macke of Wisner.