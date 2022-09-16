Nebraska 'Honor and Remember' group kicks off the Memorial Forest project in Omaha

For several years, Jim Meier has envisioned marrying Nebraska’s Arbor Day tradition with the state’s reverence for its fallen heroes.

Now his idea for a Nebraska Memorial Forest honoring those who died while serving in uniform is finally starting to come true.

On Sunday at noon, Meier, who is director of the state’s Honor and Remember chapter, will preside over a ceremony dedicating the forest’s first seven trees at Omaha’s Memorial Park.

He hopes eventually to plant 7,100 trees in small groves around the state. Each tree will be dedicated to a Nebraska service member who has died in war, or a first responder killed in the line of duty.

“I love trees, I’m drawn to trees,” Meier said. “And it means to me that these Gold Star families will have a living memorial.”

The first group of trees, all eastern white pines, are being planted just west of the park’s rose garden. Six of the trees will broadly represent the six branches of the armed forces (rather than individual service members) and the seventh will represent first responders.

Mayor Jean Stothert is scheduled to speak. Matt Mason, the Nebraska state poet, will present a villanelle written for the occasion.

Barb Yllescas-Vorthmann, who heads the Nebraska Gold Star Mothers chapter, said she likes the idea of a memorial that will be around even when she isn’t.

Her son, Capt. Rob Yllescas, died Dec. 1, 2008, of wounds inflicted almost five weeks earlier, when a bomb blew up near him in a remote and dangerous province in eastern Afghanistan. It is believed to have been a targeted killing.

“We try to do many things to keep our children's memory alive,” Yllescas-Vorthmann said. “This memorial is really nice, because the trees are going to outlive us. There’ll always be a memorial.”

Meier hopes to plant the trees close to the hometowns of the service members and first responders they represent. Each tree will have one name attached to it, with information available on the fallen hero it represents.

The Memorial Park trees will offer a symbolic start to the Memorial Forest, but it will get a bigger boost before the end of the month. Omaha’s Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department will be supervising the planting of 50 oak trees in Levi Carter Park near Carter Lake on Sept. 23. (Meier said volunteers who wish to help can meet at 9:45 a.m. near the Abbott Drive entrance.)

“We really liked the concept,” said Matt Kalcevich, the department’s director. “We as a department celebrate veterans in our community. And we’re always looking to be a leader in the state in terms of trees and tree-planting.”

The trees are being supplied by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

Meier said there are likely to be additional groves in other Omaha parks, and he is talking with park directors in other cities and towns around the state. He is considering as many as 142 locations in all 93 counties.

“We’re looking for business and community partners,” he said. “I’m trying to get more people engaged in this process.”

Meier, 76, has spent more than a decade identifying Gold Star families in Nebraska and presenting family members with Honor and Remember flags, which were created by the father of a soldier who was killed in Iraq in 2005. He will present two more flags at Sunday’s tree ceremony, to relatives of Army Capt. Edward Iwan of Albion, who died in Iraq in 2004, and 1st Lt. Eugene Ziesel of Omaha, a star Creighton University athlete whose B-24 was shot down over Naples, Italy, in 1943.

Meier sees the Nebraska Memorial Forest as an even bigger and more durable monument to the state’s fallen.

“The tree stands. They start as a seedling, and grow,” he said. “It’s literally a live, living memorial.”