Nebraska inmate diagnosed with coronavirus dies in hospital

An inmate in a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 died Friday.

The man in his 60s died in a Lincoln hospital and had multiple underlying health conditions, according to a press release from Corrections Director Scott Frakes.

The exact cause of death has not been determined, the department said. The man is the third known state inmate previously diagnosed with COVID-19 to die.

To maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, the department is not releasing his name. He was sentenced in Douglas County for first-degree murder.

As is the case whenever a state inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

