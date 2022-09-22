Nebraska inmate missing since late 2021 captured in Dallas

An inmate who failed to return to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center late last year has been arrested in Dallas.

LaJuan Jones, 42, was found Tuesday at a family member's residence, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said. A Douglas County judge had sentenced Jones to eight to 10 years on burglary and theft charges on Nov. 1, 2017. He had a tentative release date of Feb. 11, 2022.

Jones disappeared the morning of Dec. 13, 2021, after failing to report to his job in Lincoln. His last known location was at 26th and O Streets, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Lancaster County.

The Lincoln Community Corrections Center is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Inmates are allowed to go to work and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.