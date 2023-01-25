 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska inmate serving time for manslaughter dies in Lincoln hospital

A North Platte man found guilty of killing his girlfriend and hiding her dismembered body in a trash barrel died Tuesday in a Lincoln hospital. 

John Epting Sr.

John Epting Sr., 72, was serving a 25- to 40-year sentence for manslaughter and first-degree assault at the state prison in Tecumseh. His sentence began in November 2006. 

Epting's cause of death has not yet been determined, according to a statement from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, but he was being treated for a medical condition. Whenever someone dies in custody, state law mandates that a grand jury conduct an investigation.

Epting was found guilty in the death of Michelle Bernt-Masters, 40, on Oct. 25, 2005. She was found in a trash barrel at Epting's home in North Platte. Investigators said Epting beat her to death. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

