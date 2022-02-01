Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri companies cited in emissions case; will pay fines of $86,000

Companies in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri will pay fines for tampering with emission controls in vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday.

The EPA named the companies as Banghart Diesel Performance of Wahoo, Nebraska, and Black Widow Diesel of Center Point, Iowa, both diesel repair shops; and Voodoo Diesel, an online retailer based in Raymore, Missouri.

The EPA said the companies sold devices that rendered emissions controls in vehicles inoperative.

As part of the settlements, all three companies agreed to demolish their inventories of the devices and agreed to stop selling or installing them. The companies will also pay civil penalties of $86,000.

“Modifying auto emissions impedes federal, state and local efforts to implement air quality standards that protect public health,” said Wendy Lubbe, acting director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division in Lenexa, Kansas. “EPA is committed to enforce the law against businesses involved in these illegal and harmful practices.”