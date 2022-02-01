 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri companies cited in emissions case; will pay fines of $86,000
0 Comments

Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri companies cited in emissions case; will pay fines of $86,000

  • Updated
  • 0

Large parts of the world are not ready for zero-emission vehicles, which is why Toyota says it couldn't sign a pledge this week to phase out fossil-fuel cars by 2040. Francis Maguire reports.

Companies in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri will pay fines for tampering with emission controls in vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday.

The EPA named the companies as Banghart Diesel Performance of Wahoo, Nebraska, and Black Widow Diesel of Center Point, Iowa, both diesel repair shops; and Voodoo Diesel, an online retailer based in Raymore, Missouri.

The EPA said the companies sold devices that rendered emissions controls in vehicles inoperative.

As part of the settlements, all three companies agreed to demolish their inventories of the devices and agreed to stop selling or installing them. The companies will also pay civil penalties of $86,000.

“Modifying auto emissions impedes federal, state and local efforts to implement air quality standards that protect public health,” said Wendy Lubbe, acting director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division in Lenexa, Kansas. “EPA is committed to enforce the law against businesses involved in these illegal and harmful practices.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is Tunisia's women-only motorcycle club

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert