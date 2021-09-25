Nebraska is likely headed for another pipeline controversy — this time over carbon dioxide

"CO2 pipelines are a questionable attempt to prop up fossil fuels by taking advantage of government subsidies while providing a pretense that they are environmentally friendly," said Ken Winston of the Nebraska Sierra Club.

He and Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, said they are worried about the lack of state regulations governing CO2 pipelines.

"We're in the same situation we were at with Keystone XL — there is no agency giving a permit, no agency reviewing the health risks and the safety risks," Kleeb said.

Nebraska was ground zero for controversy over the Keystone XL pipeline, not only because of concerns over greenhouse gas emissions but also the eminent domain powers granted to a foreign corporation. The pipeline was designed to ship thick crude oil from Canada's tar sands region to a terminal in Steele City, Nebraska, where it would have been sent to refineries on the Gulf Coast, and was billed as a way to increase energy security with help from an ally.

But disputes over the proper route across Nebraska, as well as lengthy federal environmental reviews and presidential politics that led to the rejection and then revival of the project, delayed the Keystone XL, which was proposed more than a decade ago.