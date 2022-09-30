 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide companies

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska has joined a lawsuit accusing pesticide companies Syngenta and Corteva of anti-competitive practices that have cost farmers. 

Nebraska joined the Federal Trade Commission and nine other states, including Iowa, in a complaint that was filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on Thursday. Both companies denied the allegations.

The complaint alleges that U.S. farmers have collectively lost millions of dollars because Syngenta and Corteva have unfairly impeded their generic competitors and artificially inflated prices.

The companies artificially inflated prices by creating "loyalty programs" with pesticide distributors that have made it harder for farmers to access lower-priced generic products, the lawsuit alleges.

While generic companies are allowed to enter the market using the same active ingredients after patent-related exclusivity protections expire, the lawsuit alleges that Syngenta and Corteva made incentive payments to pesticide distributors in exchange for distributors to not buy or buy significantly lower amounts of generic products. Through deals with distributors, the two companies essentially created a monopoly on sales of certain pesticides, the lawsuit states. 

The lawsuit alleges that Syngenta and Corteva broke multiple state and federal laws, including the FTC Act and the Clayton Act. Nebraska specifically accuses the companies of violating the Nebraska Consumer Protection Act. 

The lawsuit asks for monetary relief, including for farmers in Nebraska, according to State Attorney General Doug Peterson. The suit also seeks an end to the "loyalty programs."

Both companies said the allegations in the lawsuit are false.

In a statement, Corteva said it believes the FTC's case faces "significant hurdles on both the facts and the law," and claimed that the company's marketing programs actually support competition.

"We will vigorously defend our position that Corteva's customer marketing programs are fully compliant with the antitrust laws and are, in fact, pro-competitive programs that benefit both channel partners and farmers," the statement read. 

Syngenta said in a statement that it believes the FTC's complaint is without merit and that the discounts in question are part of an industry-standard, voluntary program that Syngenta and other pesticide companies have had in place for decades. 

"This program is only one of several incentive programs offered by Syngenta in the U.S., and we are disappointed that the FTC has failed to appreciate the beneficial effects that these rebate programs provide to our channel partners and to growers," the statement read.

In addition to Nebraska and Iowa, the other states named in the lawsuit include California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin.

