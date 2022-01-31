Nebraska lawmakers consider expanding parts of Highway 81, Highway 20

Several attendees spoke in support of both proposals, saying that the highways are essential corridors in the state and that the expansions would benefit nearby communities. Others said redesign is needed to reduce crashes along crowded stretches of both highways.

John Selmer, director of the Transportation Department, spoke in opposition to the proposal. He said it would be "unwise" to direct the department away from completing other parts of the expressway system.

The Highway 81 portion from York to Columbus, which is part of the state's expressway system, is already in the planning phase, Selmer said, and is slated for completion in 2035. The Highway 20 project is not part of the expressway system.

The state's expressway program, launched in 1988, was designed to connect every Nebraska community larger than 15,000 people to an Interstate with a four-lane, divided expressway. It was projected to be completed in 15 years. But Selmer said Monday that about 160 miles of the 600-mile system remain undone.