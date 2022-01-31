Nebraska lawmakers consider expanding parts of Highway 81, Highway 20

Nebraska lawmakers are weighing a bill that would widen stretches of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 20 through the state.
The Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee took up Legislative Bill 1274, a proposal from Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, during a hearing Monday.
The bill requires the Nebraska Department of Transportation to plan, design and purchase rights of way for portions of the two highways.
Flood, whose district includes Madison County and southern Pierce County, proposed widening the portion of Highway 81 that runs from York to Columbus, as well as the stretch from Norfolk to Yankton, South Dakota.
The proposal would expand Highway 81, which runs north and south through the state, from two lanes to four along those stretches.
The bill, Flood said, has the support of senators along the corridor.
It would also expand Nebraska Highway 20, which runs east and west through the state, between Highway 81 and the Iowa border to a four-lane divided highway.
Expanding Highway 81 is in the best interest of the state, Flood said. It would help relieve a congested stretch for tourists heading to Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area on the Nebraska-South Dakota border, as well as for truckers hauling livestock or grain.
Several attendees spoke in support of both proposals, saying that the highways are essential corridors in the state and that the expansions would benefit nearby communities. Others said redesign is needed to reduce crashes along crowded stretches of both highways.
John Selmer, director of the Transportation Department, spoke in opposition to the proposal. He said it would be "unwise" to direct the department away from completing other parts of the expressway system.
The Highway 81 portion from York to Columbus, which is part of the state's expressway system, is already in the planning phase, Selmer said, and is slated for completion in 2035. The Highway 20 project is not part of the expressway system.
The state's expressway program, launched in 1988, was designed to connect every Nebraska community larger than 15,000 people to an Interstate with a four-lane, divided expressway. It was projected to be completed in 15 years. But Selmer said Monday that about 160 miles of the 600-mile system remain undone.
The committee also held a hearing on LB 999, sponsored by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who has proposed building a bridge over the Missouri River to alleviate truck traffic in North Omaha's Florence neighborhood.
The bridge would connect North 16th Street in Omaha with Interstate 680 in Iowa, diverting traffic that now uses 30th Street through Florence.
The area has been the subject of several studies over the years. Wayne said federal grant money is available for projects like this.
Selmer also spoke against that proposal, saying it may be better suited for the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency to apply for grants. He also questioned who would take ownership of the bridge, as it would cross the state line.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2