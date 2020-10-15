Nebraska lawmakers hear call for civilian boards to investigate police misconduct

LINCOLN — Advocates for police reforms and racial justice called on state lawmakers Thursday to require Nebraska communities to have civilian oversight boards that can independently investigate allegations of police misconduct.

“This would create a mechanism to ensure that our cities’ police departments are responsive, and accountable, to the civilians for which they serve,” said Spike Eickholt of the ACLU of Nebraska.

But several representatives of law enforcement agencies said there’s plenty of oversight already.

Civil service boards, internal police investigations, disclosure about past employment and probes by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and other agencies already ensure that bad cops are weeded out, said North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston, a former police officer, and others.

But, Livingston added, “Let me be clear, Black Lives Matter. What happened to George Floyd was shocking and unacceptable.”

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee took testimony for most of the day Thursday on a trio of interim studies on whether Nebraska needs to adopt law enforcement reforms in the wake of the summer protests following the police-custody killing of Floyd on a Minneapolis street.