Nebraska legislative panel votes to sets aside $115 million for prison overcrowding

On Tuesday, Sens. Tony Vargas of Omaha and Anna Wishart of Lincoln sought assurances that putting aside money equal to the first two years of a four-year project would not tempt the administration to "buy a shovel" or otherwise move forward on a construction process. Wishart said the results of the study could end up pointing to less costly solutions.

State officials from all three branches of government announced last month that they would seek a federal grant for a "data-driven" study of reforms that could help the state maintain public safety while avoiding the high cost of incarceration.

Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the Judiciary Committee chairman, was key in bringing officials together to make the grant request. On Tuesday, he said he was not surprised at the Appropriations Committee's action, calling it understandable.

During the same meeting, the budget-writing committee voted to put several million dollars' worth of other items into the budget package, including $10 million to help Gage County pay off a federal court judgment won by the Beatrice Six.