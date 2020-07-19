Nebraska legislators, scientists make 11th hour bid for climate change study

“LB 283 is so important,” she said. “Not only is it putting us with the 30-plus states that already have one, but it gives young people in Nebraska more hope for the future. This is something we actively think about, we actively worry about.”

The planet’s climate systems have entered uncharted territory in the human record, Wilhite said. The Earth’s atmosphere has more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in it than it has in at least 3 million years, and those gases have to fully convert to heat. (Research buttressing those findings has been aided by UNL.)

The study would be conducted by UNL at an estimated $250,000 cost. It might look at a range of things: Should bridges and levees be built higher and wider? What can be done about the increasing risk of fatal heat stress to cattle? How nimbly could agriculture switch to alternate crops if corn is no longer viable? And what happens to the Ogallala Aquifer if Nebraska becomes as hot as southern Texas over the next 80 years?

And then there is the potential of growing the state’s economy, jobs and property tax revenue by cultivating Nebraska wind and solar energy, rather than importing coal from Wyoming.

Nothing in the study would be binding, Pansing Brooks said.