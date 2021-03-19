Nebraska, like IRS, pushes back tax filing deadline until May 17

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that Nebraska taxpayers will get an extra month to figure out their state income taxes.

He said the state is following the lead of the Internal Revenue Service, which pushed back the federal income tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. Nebraska will use the same deadline.

IRS officials announced the change on Wednesday, saying they wanted to give taxpayers more time to deal with complexities created by the pandemic and the stimulus payments.

The new filing deadline does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15.

Last year, the federal and state deadlines were moved to July.

Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.