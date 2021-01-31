Nebraska man, 53, dies Saturday in two-vehicle crash west of Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — An Upland, Nebraska, man has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle fatality crash Saturday west of Kearney.

Rodney Svoboda, 53, of Upland was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup west on U.S. Highway 30 when his vehicle collided with a 2004 Ford pickup driven east by Dallas Gerdes, 70, of Oconto, Nebraska, according to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened four miles west of Kearney.

A little after 3 p.m., Gerdes lost control of his pickup on the icy road, crossed the center line and collided with Svoboda's pickup, the press release said.

Svoboda was pronounced dead at the scene. Gerdes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

An autopsy has been ordered. The investigation is continuing.