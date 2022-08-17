 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska man dies in ATV crash near North Platte

  Updated
A man died in a rollover crash northeast of North Platte on Tuesday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 

Michael Hiatt, 61, of rural North Platte was driving an all-terrain vehicle and rounding up cattle around 9 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over, according to a report made to 911 operators. 

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Hiatt was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

The crash is under investigation. The Sheriff's Office said Hiatt may have suffered a medical issue at the time of the crash. 

