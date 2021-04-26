 Skip to main content
Nebraska man dies in crash on Iowa highway
Nebraska man dies in crash on Iowa highway

A Nebraska man died Monday afternoon after his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming vehicle in Iowa.

Michael Cox, 47, of Ravenna, Nebraska, died in the crash on Iowa Highway 2 in Fremont County. The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m.

Cox was driving a Chevy Silverado, which struck a Chevy Equinox. The driver of the Equinox was not listed as injured by the Iowa State Patrol.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

