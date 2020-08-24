Nebraska man dies in one-vehicle crash in Scotts Bluff County

A Mitchell, Nebraska, man died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash just west of Scottsbluff on U.S. Highway 26 near the South Beltline overpass.

Joshua Green, 34, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators for the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office said Green was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban west on Highway 26 when the crash occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The Suburban went onto the north shoulder of the roadway before it overcorrected and crossed all four lanes of the highway. The vehicle went over the Burlington Northern railroad tracks and struck an embankment.

Chief Deputy Troy Brown told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald that before the crash, Green had been involved in a confrontation and allegedly threatened another person.

Green then took the Suburban and left the scene. Police had been searching for the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Scottsbluff Police Department, Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department and Valley Ambulance assisted at the scene.

