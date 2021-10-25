Nebraska man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash near Cozad

A 20-year-old man died after the pickup truck he was driving rolled and crashed just south of Cozad in south-central Nebraska.
Juan A. Baeza of Maywood, Nebraska, was taken to Cozad Community Hospital, where he later died, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office. A passerby discovered the crash on Nebraska Highway 21 about 3 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators determined that Baeza was southbound on Highway 21 about nine miles south of Cozad in a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Baeza was ejected from the truck when it left the highway and rolled several times before coming to rest.
Officials said Baeza was not wearing a seat belt.
