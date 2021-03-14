 Skip to main content
Nebraska man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash
A Nebraska man died Saturday night in a one-vehicle, rollover crash on U.S. Highway 281 in Greeley County. 

Nathan Marshall, 36, of Scotia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. near mile marker 115. 

Troopers determined that Marshall was southbound on Highway 281 when his vehicle lost control and rolled several times. Marshall was ejected from the vehicle. 

