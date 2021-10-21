 Skip to main content
Nebraska man dies when semitrailer truck rolls west of Alliance
A western Nebraska man died Wednesday when the driver of the semitrailer truck he was in lost control of the semi before it crashed west of Alliance. 

Santos Garza, 53, of Bayard, was pronounced dead at the scene, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said. The driver, Eujenio Perez, 59, of Scottsbluff, and another passenger, Bridgett Timmons, 39, of Bayard, were taken to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff with serious injuries. 

Investigators determined that the semi was on Otoe Road about 11:05 a.m. Wednesday when Perez reached for something and lost control of the semi. Garza and Timmons were ejected from the semi when it rolled over.

