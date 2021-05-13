 Skip to main content
Nebraska man found dead in vehicle may have suffered medical episode
A southeast Nebraska man was found dead in his vehicle Thursday morning, and authorities say he may have suffered a medical episode while driving.

The death of Dylan Little, 44, is under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff's and County Attorney's Offices, according to a press release.

Little lived outside of the village of Crab Orchard, which is west of Tecumseh. He was found in his vehicle north of the village.

An autopsy has been ordered.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

