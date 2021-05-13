Nebraska man found dead in vehicle may have suffered medical episode

A southeast Nebraska man was found dead in his vehicle Thursday morning, and authorities say he may have suffered a medical episode while driving.
The death of Dylan Little, 44, is under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff's and County Attorney's Offices, according to a press release.
Little lived outside of the village of Crab Orchard, which is west of Tecumseh. He was found in his vehicle north of the village.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
