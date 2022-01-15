Nebraska man killed in crash on Highway 2 early Saturday morning

A head-on crash on Nebraska Highway 2 southeast of Lincoln Saturday morning left one person dead and two critically injured.

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash east of Palmyra at 12:38 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Michael McClintock, 45, of Pawnee City, was driving an SUV east in the westbound lanes of Highway 2 when he collided with a westbound semi-truck, according to the release.

McClintock and two passengers, a 46-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both of Falls City, were taken to Bryan West in Lincoln. McClintock was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the release. The two passengers were in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 41-year-old resident of Fernley, Nevada, was treated for minor injuries at Syracuse Area Health. A passenger in the semi, a 37-year-old man from Sparks, Nevada, was uninjured.

At the time of the crash, road conditions were icy with blowing snow. The Otoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

