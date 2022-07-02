Nebraska man killed in single-vehicle crash in western Iowa

A Nebraska man was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County, Iowa.

At some point late Friday night or early Saturday morning, a 2002 BMW 325 was traveling east on 221st Street west of 210th Street near Pacific Junction, Iowa, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol.

The driver, 28-year-old Dane Carlson of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, failed to navigate a curve and drove off the road, according to the patrol. The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.

A passerby saw the vehicle in the ditch shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and called police.

Carlson was declared dead at the scene, according to the patrol. Passenger Steven Elliot, 33, also of Plattsmouth, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha via LifeNet medical helicopter. His condition is unknown.

Both men were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.

Pacific Junction is located about 23 miles southeast of Omaha and just 6 miles east of Plattsmouth.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.