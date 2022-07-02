 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska man killed in single-vehicle crash in western Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

A Nebraska man was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County, Iowa. 

At some point late Friday night or early Saturday morning, a 2002 BMW 325 was traveling east on 221st Street west of 210th Street near Pacific Junction, Iowa, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol.

The driver, 28-year-old Dane Carlson of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, failed to navigate a curve and drove off the road, according to the patrol. The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch. 

A passerby saw the vehicle in the ditch shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and called police.  

Carlson was declared dead at the scene, according to the patrol. Passenger Steven Elliot, 33, also of Plattsmouth, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha via LifeNet medical helicopter. His condition is unknown.

Both men were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol. 

People are also reading…

Pacific Junction is located about 23 miles southeast of Omaha and just 6 miles east of Plattsmouth.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert