Nebraska man's death likely not related to vaccine, chief medical officer says
Nebraska man's death likely not related to vaccine, chief medical officer says

Preliminary findings suggest that a man who died almost two weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine did not die from the vaccine, the state’s chief medical officer said Thursday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reviewing the Nebraska man’s death.

Dr. Gary Anthone

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said he has been in contact with the CDC official investigating the man’s death. While Anthone said he hadn’t received an official report yet, he said it does not appear that the official believes the death was related to the vaccine.

The man, who was in his late 40s, had a number of existing health conditions and lived in a long-term care facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

He died Jan. 17, some 10 to 14 days after receiving his first vaccine dose, the state said. The COVID-19 vaccine was listed as one of several causes of death.

The state says it entered the death into a national vaccine safety reporting system, and it’s standard protocol for federal officials to review any death reported into the system.

