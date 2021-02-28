Nebraska may be home to the country's only newspaper/liquor store

Of course, not everyone was a big fan of Chambers’ talks, particularly those senators who were the target of his tactics to delay or kill a bill. The Black senator, known for his trademark blue jeans and short-sleeved sweatshirts, could turn a seemingly routine day into a firestorm by asking for a “point of personal privilege” to comment on the news of the day, or filing numerous amendments or motions to “bracket” (postpone) or kill a piece of legislation.

Senators who introduce bracket motions get 10 minutes to give opening remarks on the subject, then three more times, of five minutes each, to speak on the motion. If the motion failed, Chambers would often file a reconsideration motion, providing him another 25 minutes to speak.

If other senators joined in to talk, or if several motions to amend a bill were introduced, an entire day could be consumed without advancing anything. That gave Chambers great leverage over which bills could be passed, and which wouldn’t be, as the session continued.

It was incredible how many things Chambers could talk about during his speeches. He would sometimes break into song, recite a poem or provide a history lesson about racism, the Legislature, his life or the Bible. But he was also a meticulous reader of bills, uncovering flaws or problems that others missed.