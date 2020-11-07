Nebraska Methodist College seeks 100 students for free certified nursing assistant training program

“We’re looking for 100 people with big hearts,” Carlson said. “It’s a tough position.” Hospitals usually need CNAs, she said, in part because of high turnover in the job.

CNAs frequently are nursing students who gain experience in the basics and find out whether the field is right for them, then move on from being a CNA. But Carlson said Nebraska Methodist College, at 720 N. 87th St., would be equally happy to have retirees and other people in the program.

A college brochure emphasizes the program’s cost to the participant: “FREE! Yes, really!”

Carlson said it costs about $500 to get a student through the program, or $50,000 for 100 participants. She said the college will use federal CARES Act money from Methodist Health System and donor money. Books and scrubs also will be covered, she said.

Merritt Nelson, a spokesman for Midland in Fremont, Nebraska, said his university hopes some of its students will take advantage of the opportunity. Methodist Fremont Health is part of the Methodist Health System, as is a long-term care facility in Fremont.