Nebraska National Guard airmen help rescue fishermen in Pacific Ocean

The Coast Guard’s Joint Rescue Sub-Center in Guam asked for the Air Force’s help March 12 when a relative of some of the fishermen notified authorities that the boat hadn’t been heard from in two days.

Roby’s team was free, so the crew took off early the next morning. Dodson was in the co-pilot's seat and Van Nortwick in the rear compartment along with Staff Sgt. Daniel Schieffer and Airman 1st Class Lucas Freitas, both Nebraskans, and Airman 1st Class Nathan Schurman of the Alaska Air National Guard as crew.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules propeller aircraft from Hawaii joined in the search.

The KC-135 spent about three hours flying serpentine patterns over a search sector of about 1,900 square miles — about the same size as Douglas, Cass, Saunders and Washington Counties combined.

They dipped as low as 1,000 feet as they scanned the featureless waves.

“It’s kind of a feeling of helplessness, knowing these people are out there by themselves,” Roby said. “We’re going to do what it takes to get the mission done.”

They moved to a second search area about 200 miles southwest of Chuuk. They had been looking only about 20 minutes when Roby caught a glimpse of something almost directly beneath them.