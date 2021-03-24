Nebraska National Guard airmen help rescue fishermen in Pacific Ocean

Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Van Nortwick lay on his belly near the tail of the KC-135 jet, his eyes bleary after 3½ hours of watching ocean waves zoom by 2,000 feet below.
He normally operates the refueling boom on the Nebraska Air National Guard Stratotanker, dispensing fuel in midair to U.S. military warplanes.
But late on the morning of Saturday, March 13, Van Nortwick, 52, and five other Air National Guard crew members were scouring the western Pacific Ocean about 600 miles south of Guam for any sign of a 23-foot fishing skiff with five people on board. It had been missing for three days from Chuuk Island, in the Federated States of Micronesia.
About 11:15 a.m. local time (8:15 p.m. Friday, March 12, in Nebraska), Maj. Matt Roby, the aircraft commander, shouted that he saw something right below them.
Then Van Nortwick saw it, too: a flicker of white barely distinguishable from the whitecaps, but with a flash of orange that looked like life preservers.
“All we could see was a light speck in the water,” Van Nortwick said in a video interview with Nebraska reporters Wednesday evening. “It’s pretty much a miracle that we could see them so clearly.”
Roby and his co-pilot, Capt. Jack Dodson, reported their find to the U.S. Coast Guard, which was directing the search from Hawaii, 3,600 miles away.
“The tone of their voice was one of disbelief. It was kind of, ‘What?!’” said Roby, 40, who is from Roca, Nebraska.
Ocean search-and-rescue work is hardly what Roby’s crew was expecting to do when they deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Feb. 1 with two jets and about 100 crew members from the Lincoln-based 155th Aerial Refueling Wing. Crews from the 155th frequently rotate for several months at a time to the U.S. territory, which is east of the Philippines.
A typical deployment day is spent airborne refueling fighters, bombers and reconnaissance jets so the planes can stay aloft during their patrols without having to land for fuel. It’s a repetitive job but also exacting, because it requires precision flying in close formation. Risk is never far away.
The Air Guard crews have no special training for search and rescue, but it’s a new and growing part of their mission in Guam. Last summer, a KC-135 crew from the Hawaii and Pennsylvania Air National Guards found some castaways from a wrecked boat. They had landed on a tiny island and written "SOS" in giant letters in the sand.
Update: #BreakingNews @uscg, @usairforce, and Federated States of Micronesia responders rescued five mariners in the vicinity of Houk Island, Chuuk, Friday.— USCG Hawaii Pacific (@USCGHawaiiPac) March 14, 2021
The crew of the CGC Myrtle Hazard escorted the mariners back to Houk Island safely, Saturday.#HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/4NHl50ntjp
“This is definitely not a normal part of our tasking, but something we readily accepted,” said Van Nortwick, who is from North Bend, Nebraska.
The Coast Guard’s Joint Rescue Sub-Center in Guam asked for the Air Force’s help March 12 when a relative of some of the fishermen notified authorities that the boat hadn’t been heard from in two days.
Roby’s team was free, so the crew took off early the next morning. Dodson was in the co-pilot's seat and Van Nortwick in the rear compartment along with Staff Sgt. Daniel Schieffer and Airman 1st Class Lucas Freitas, both Nebraskans, and Airman 1st Class Nathan Schurman of the Alaska Air National Guard as crew.
A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules propeller aircraft from Hawaii joined in the search.
The KC-135 spent about three hours flying serpentine patterns over a search sector of about 1,900 square miles — about the same size as Douglas, Cass, Saunders and Washington Counties combined.
They dipped as low as 1,000 feet as they scanned the featureless waves.
“It’s kind of a feeling of helplessness, knowing these people are out there by themselves,” Roby said. “We’re going to do what it takes to get the mission done.”
They moved to a second search area about 200 miles southwest of Chuuk. They had been looking only about 20 minutes when Roby caught a glimpse of something almost directly beneath them.
“It was clearly a large boat,” Van Nortwick said. “We turned to fly over it again. We were able to make an actual visual recognition.”
They didn’t want to lose sight of the boat. They circled until the Coast Guard rescue plane arrived in the area.
Then the HC-130 arrived and dropped a rescue kit with food, water and a hand-held radio. The plane stayed while a merchant ship, the Hoegh Brasilia, hurried to the scene and rescued the crew.
The KC-135 had 60 to 90 minutes of fuel left when they flew back to Guam.
They later learned the fishing boat had run out of fuel and drifted for two days. Fortunately, the boat’s captain had left a route plan, which made finding the vessel easier, Coast Guard officials said.
The Nebraska airmen said it’s unlikely that they will be able to meet the crew members they saved. But they are thankful to have helped return a group of Pacific Islanders to their families.
“The overall mood was excitement that we could find them,” Roby said, “and that we could do our jobs.”
