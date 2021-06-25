 Skip to main content
Nebraska National Guard, firefighters contain lightning-fueled wildfires near Atkinson
Firefighters from several rural departments, aided by the Nebraska National Guard, had mostly contained a series of wildfires in north-central Nebraska by early Friday afternoon.

Chinook Water Drop, by Seth Peterson

A Nebraska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter drops water on a hot spot near the Niobrara River. Dry lightning Wednesday evening sparked about 20 wildfires along Highway 11 north of Atkinson, but the fires had been mostly contained by Friday.

A dry lightning storm Wednesday evening sparked at least 20 wildfires that scorched nearly 7,000 acres in northern Holt and southern Boyd Counties, said Earl Imler, operations chief for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Imler said a barn and a hunting cabin were destroyed by the fires, but firefighters saved three rural homes in the sparsely populated area.

The first of the fires ignited during thunderstorms about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Holt County Independent. The fires burned in hard-to-reach land in the Niobrara River Valley. The largest fire burned 6,000 acres near the Brush Creek Bridge on Nebraska Highway 11, north of Atkinson.

Fire drop O'Neill by Kody Marshall, Nebraska National Guard

A CH-47 helicopter from the Nebraska Army National Guard scoops up water in a 2,000-gallon bucket at the O'Neill airport as part of the effort to fight wildfires sparked by lightning in the Niobrara River Valley.

The fires blanketed both counties in dense smoke, the newspaper said. The state activated its Wildfire Incident Response Assistance Team, which brought out mutual aid that included firefighters from Atkinson, O'Neill, Spencer, Butte and Naper in Nebraska, and Lake Andes and Wagner in South Dakota. 

On orders from Gov. Pete Ricketts, two Nebraska Army National Guard helicopters and 11 soldiers were activated Thursday to help fight the fires. By Friday morning, the two helicopters, a CH-47 Chinook and a UH-72 Lakota, had completed 34 water drops totaling 23,000 gallons, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska National Guard spokesman.

Imler said by Friday, the fires had been 95% contained, thanks to rain and lower temperatures. 

"They're doing a lot of mop-up operations," Imler said around midday Friday. "We were very fortunate the weather started to cool off."

He said he expected the fire to be extinguished by the end of the day Friday.

sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer

