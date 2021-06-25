Nebraska National Guard, firefighters contain lightning-fueled wildfires near Atkinson

Firefighters from several rural departments, aided by the Nebraska National Guard, had mostly contained a series of wildfires in north-central Nebraska by early Friday afternoon.

A dry lightning storm Wednesday evening sparked at least 20 wildfires that scorched nearly 7,000 acres in northern Holt and southern Boyd Counties, said Earl Imler, operations chief for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Imler said a barn and a hunting cabin were destroyed by the fires, but firefighters saved three rural homes in the sparsely populated area.

The first of the fires ignited during thunderstorms about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Holt County Independent. The fires burned in hard-to-reach land in the Niobrara River Valley. The largest fire burned 6,000 acres near the Brush Creek Bridge on Nebraska Highway 11, north of Atkinson.

The fires blanketed both counties in dense smoke, the newspaper said. The state activated its Wildfire Incident Response Assistance Team, which brought out mutual aid that included firefighters from Atkinson, O'Neill, Spencer, Butte and Naper in Nebraska, and Lake Andes and Wagner in South Dakota.