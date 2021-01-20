Nebraska National Guard poised for quick reaction if extremists attack Biden's inauguration

The streets around the center of government in Washington are locked down tight for Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, blocked off by chain-link fence topped with razor wire.
If any enemies, foreign or domestic, try to attack — just as a mob invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — Task Force Husker is prepared to be part of the response.
“We’re providing a quick-reaction force,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Smith, the commander of the 273-member military unit, made up of soldiers and airmen from the Nebraska National Guard. “The D.C. area is pretty well locked-down.”
They are guarding against a repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection, when the U.S. Capitol Police were overwhelmed and outnumbered when thousands of demonstrators stormed the building. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. (A second officer who held off the protesters died by suicide a few days later.) More than 100 rioters have since been arrested on federal and local charges.
Because of warnings of repeat attacks by some of the same far-right extremist groups, up to 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed for the inauguration. That’s about three times the number of Guard members typically called up for the event. The show of force is unlike anything seen in Washington for an inauguration, at least since the Civil War.
Nebraska’s most recent contingent arrived Saturday evening aboard KC-135 tanker aircraft from the 155th Air Refueling Wing in Lincoln. Thirty other Nebraska National Guard members are in Washington to help with security and support services.
Though photographs have shown National Guard soldiers sleeping on cots or on the floors of the U.S. Capitol building, the Nebraska group has found better accommodations.
“We’re actually stationed in hotels, all around the D.C. area,” said Sgt. Kallen Nissen, 24, of Omaha. “The conditions we have are extremely nice.”
Nissen, a member of the Omaha-based 402nd Military Police Battalion, was eager to join the Washington mission. In civilian life, he works for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and is aiming for a career in law enforcement.
“I told them I’d like to volunteer,” he said. “I never thought I’d really be here in D.C., to be part of something like this.”
All of the National Guard volunteers received extra screening because of fears that some may sympathize with the Jan. 6 extremists, whose membership included some law enforcement officers and military veterans. Nationally, 12 Guard members were screened out, according to the Associated Press. Smith said none were from Nebraska.
“Everybody passed the background check,” Smith said.
As a quick-reaction force, it will be the job of the Nebraska Guard members to move out quickly in response in case an attack does happen. But Smith is confident that the preventative measures taken — the cordoned-off downtown, the unprecedented show of military force — will head off any trouble.
“We expect things to go pretty smoothly,” said Smith, 45, who lives in Papillion. “It’s definitely a historic event. I’m proud to support it.”
National Guard troops deployed on Capitol Hill
