Nebraska National Guard poised for quick reaction if extremists attack Biden's inauguration

The streets around the center of government in Washington are locked down tight for Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, blocked off by chain-link fence topped with razor wire.

If any enemies, foreign or domestic, try to attack — just as a mob invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — Task Force Husker is prepared to be part of the response.

“We’re providing a quick-reaction force,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Smith, the commander of the 273-member military unit, made up of soldiers and airmen from the Nebraska National Guard. “The D.C. area is pretty well locked-down.”

They are guarding against a repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection, when the U.S. Capitol Police were overwhelmed and outnumbered when thousands of demonstrators stormed the building. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. (A second officer who held off the protesters died by suicide a few days later.) More than 100 rioters have since been arrested on federal and local charges.