Nebraska officials offer reassurance about vaccine safety after blood clot reported

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and a top state health official reassured Nebraskans Monday about the safety of the COVID vaccines, following reports of a Douglas County resident suffering blood clots after a vaccination.

The case was reported Friday and is being investigated by county, state and federal health officials, said Felicia Quintana-Zinn, the deputy director of public health for the Department of Health and Human Services.

She said the Douglas County resident developed blood clots about two weeks after getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The person remains in "guarded condition" at Nebraska Medical Center.

But Quintana-Zinn said there is no evidence that the vaccine caused the blood clots. Nationally, there have been few reports of similar problems with any of the three vaccine that have emergency approval for use in the United States, she said.