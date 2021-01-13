Nebraska opens vaccines to people 65-plus, will consider those with medical conditions

Rupp said health officials are coming under increasing pressure because more vaccine is being sent out than is getting into people’s arms. In all, the new guidance added another 53 million people across the country to the vaccine priority, he said.

Rupp said a lot of people “are going to get frustrated because they won’t be able to (get the) vaccine that much more quickly.”

Behind the scenes, officials are still shaping Nebraska's upcoming vaccination campaign. It's unclear exactly how the next phase of vaccinations will go.

In parts of western Nebraska, public health districts and health care professionals already are vaccinating the very first of the 75-plus group — as the vaccination of health care workers wraps up and a separate effort to reach long-term care facilities makes steady progress.

Part of the challenge ahead is that the current vaccines are not simple to administer and the logistics of putting together a mass vaccination program are complex and difficult.