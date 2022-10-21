 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska outbreak of avian flu strikes commercial flock of upland game birds

Avian flu has been found in a second breeding operation for upland game birds in York County, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Friday.

The discovery among the 33,500 birds brings to 192,500 the number of upland game birds euthanized in York County this month. The first outbreak among 159,000 such birds was confirmed Oct. 4.

So far, about 5 million birds have been euthanized in Nebraska this year. The virus has struck 12 farms in the state, half of which were commercial operations.

The highly infectious virus can be spread by workers moving among flocks, on equipment and by wild birds.

 

