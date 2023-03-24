Nebraska Passport fans will be excited to know that booklets will start to be mailed out Monday.

The Passport program inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes while also supporting Nebraska's tourism destinations and local businesses.

This year's passport will feature 70 attractions and 10 themed categories. Fifty-six communities are represented. Travelers will have from May 1 through Sept. 30 to visit the attractions and collect their stamps.

“It continues to be an extremely popular way for Nebraskans to see the state. Also we see more out-of-staters coming in,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director.

Ricks said many people plan their summer travel plans around the passport program. He and program coordinator Madison Johnson said fans of the program can’t wait to find their passport in the mail.

“I get phone calls every day, when and how soon they can come,” Johnson said. “That starts in December.”

Johnson said that last year, 60,000 booklets were printed. Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or can be pre-ordered at nebraskapassport.com.

“We’re looking forward to another heck of a year,” Ricks said.

