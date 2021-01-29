Nebraska priest at Jan. 6 D.C. rally said he performed exorcism at U.S. Capitol

According to Fulton's biography, which is on the website of one of his former parishes, he took part in the Omaha Archdiocese seminary program and was ordained in 2002. He has been assigned to several parishes throughout Nebraska: St. Leo in Omaha, St. Bonaventure in Columbus, St. Joseph in Constance, St. John the Baptist in Fordyce and St. Boniface in Menominee. In addition to being the pastor at the two rural central Nebraska parishes, he serves as the administrator of St. Peter in Clarks.

Fulton presided over Mass on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 at St. Michael's, according to videos of the services posted on Facebook. The most recent video of Fulton on the church's Facebook is from Thursday night, when he led a Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults class. He was wearing the same coat as he did in the Jan. 6 video.

McNeil said someone told the Archdiocese of Omaha about Fulton's attendance at the D.C. event a few days after Fulton returned to the state. Church officials asked Fulton directly if he had entered any government building illegally, and Fulton said he had left the Capitol before the violence occurred and didn't know about it until he returned to his hotel.

When officials later learned that Fulton was on video saying he had performed an exorcism, they asked Fulton about that.