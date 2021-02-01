Nebraska priest who said he performed exorcism at U.S. Capitol apologizes, explains actions

"I apologize to the archbishop. I wasn't anticipating all this happening, obviously," Fulton said. "It was a short trip and I went and came back and ... went straight on with my work."

Matthew Maresh, 31, who was born and raised in Central City, said he is frustrated that Fulton traveled to Washington and then administered communion the following Sunday in Central City without wearing a mask. Maresh's grandfather, who attended St. Michael, died in November of COVID-19.

Maresh, who now lives in Topeka, Kansas, also said, "It bothers me to see his rhetoric repeated in people I know from the community, who listen to the man, who trust this man. The rhetoric that he's spreading isn't one of 'The church loves everyone.' "

Don Placke, a 77-year-old deacon at St. Michael, said he has lived in Central City for 48 years and supports Fulton and the church.

"He stands out as one that is very sincere in his beliefs. He prays and he doesn't do everything that you would think a priest, a cleric, would do," Placke said. "Possibly, he might be 40 years behind. I think the Vatican, they want the church to be more open, to invite the congregation to be part of the Mass ... He's more conservative."