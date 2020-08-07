You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska prisons bar visitors again as coronavirus cases increase
Nebraska prisons bar visitors again as coronavirus cases increase

LINCOLN — An uptick in COVID-19 cases has prompted the suspension of visitation and volunteer programs at the 10 state prisons.

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes called the steps “prudent” until it can be determined whether the rise in infections will continue.

As of Friday, 48 prison staff members and 10 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. Ten of those staffers tested positive in the past week.

“Certainly exposure in the community has contributed to the increase among staff," Frakes said. "We have been fortunate that in the majority of those instances, staff members have not had close contact with inmates."

Visits to inmates, which resumed July 15, will be suspended for at least two weeks, then the suspensions will be reviewed, Frakes said.

Halting volunteer programs, he said, would close off “another point of entry” for the coronavirus into state prisons.

Prison visits were first suspended in mid-March. Since they resumed, family members have been required to sign up and reserve a visitation time, and have had to undergo a health screening before entry. Masks have been mandatory, and other steps have been taken to limit the transmission of COVID-19 to inmates.

Overall, Nebraska’s prison system has fared much better than those in some other states, where testing has shown that up to 50% to 80% of inmates were infected.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

