Nebraska is one of 31 states without a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The policy, enacted in 19 states and D.C., is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people. The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but Second Amendment advocates say the policy is concerning because it entails firearm removal.

A bill to implement red-flag laws encountered fierce opposition in the Nebraska statehouse this year and has not moved forward. In addition, no member of Nebraska’s congressional delegation voted for the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer voted against it, along with Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith.

The issue of red-flag laws was also raised in Nebraska earlier this year when a gunman entered an Omaha Target store and began firing. The man was repeatedly sent to psychiatric facilities over the years for mental health issues, but also kept legally purchasing weapons, despite the concerns of family members. Police shot and killed the 32-year-old shooter; no one else was injured in the incident.

Overall, Nebraska had one of the lowest state rates of firearm mortality in the U.S. as of 2020, according to federal data.

Despite Nebraska’s federal representatives voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the state applied for and was awarded $1.83 million in funding that the Department of Justice said could help states create and implement red-flag laws. However, the funding isn’t limited to that.

Nebraska plans to use the funding to “focus on improved information-sharing solutions for ensuring law enforcement, probation, prosecutors, the courts, and public defenders are timely informed when a prohibited person attempts to purchase a firearm,” according to the state’s application to the federal government.

Those groups will also receive threat assessment training, according to Athena Sherman, director of the Office of Violence Prevention at the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.

“Nebraska does not currently have any extreme-risk protection order or red-flag laws,” Sherman said. “I could not comment on future legislative intent to enact … extreme-risk protection orders or red-flag laws.”

