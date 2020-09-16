 Skip to main content
Nebraska puts out health advisory for wildfire smoke
Nebraska puts out health advisory for wildfire smoke

Cyclist Carla McGinn kept a careful eye on the sky as she pedaled north of Omaha through the Ponca Hills Wednesday.

A Gulf war veteran with asthma, McGinn pays close attention to air quality, but, based on forecasts that conditions would hold up Wednesday, she had hopped on her bike in Carter Lake and headed into Nebraska for some exercise, only to be a little surprised.

"It's smokey, you can see it and smell it," she said in the late afternoon.

McGinn was right, air quality in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa had deteriorated to the "moderate quality" category due to smoke from western wildfires. According to the Environmental Protection Agency's air monitoring system, "moderate" means people with compromised systems like McGinn might notice a change in air quality but generally don't need to alter their behavior.

On Wednesday, state officials issued a health advisory, saying portions of Nebraska could be affected for the rest of the week by smoke.

Smoke has been filtering across the U.S. for days now, but it has remained some two-plus miles high in the atmosphere, so its effect in Nebraska has been cosmetic, by creating a milky haze.

Things changed Wednesday and health impacts became possible when a cold front arrived. Cold air is denser than warm air, so when the front arrived, the cold air sank to the ground, bringing smoke with it.

Most affected on Wednesday, according to the EPA's AirNow monitoring system, was the Nebraska Panhandle.

In the southwest Panhandle, southeastern Wyoming and northeastern Colorado, the air was much smokier, according to the EPA. Vulnerable persons in those areas were advised to curtail activities.

Bill Mokry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said the Panhandle was being affected by fires in Colorado and Utah as well as the West Coast.  

State health officials cautioned that air quality could be an issue in western Nebraska through Friday. However, conditions should improve across much of the region on Thursday, according to the EPA.

The exception: far eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could see air quality again moderately affected Thursday.

Dave Eastlack, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said the milky haze over Omaha Wednesday was entirely due to the smoke.

"If it wasn't for the smoke, we'd have sunny skies," he said.

As has been the case for days now, sunrises and sunsets in this region will be enhanced by the haze in the sky.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

