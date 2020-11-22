Nebraska ramps up COVID testing program, but recommends small Thanksgiving gatherings

And testing hours were expanded at the South Omaha site, with expansions considered at other Omaha locations.

In addition, the state has added a second lab to process TestNebraska tests at CHI Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. The lab, which cost $2.4 million to set up, is in the final validation and training stage and would be able to double the processing of TestNebraska tests to 6,000 tests per day, Gage said.

But Ricketts, at a coronavirus briefing on Friday, made it clear that the safest option for Thanksgiving is to reduce the size of gatherings — not get a test, receive a negative result and then belly up to a big feast.

“The virus spreads from one person to another, so the larger the group you have, the more opportunity the virus has to spread to others,” he said.

Getting a test just “minimizes” the risk, Ricketts said, because even if your test comes back negative, you could contract the virus after being tested, then bring it to the dinner table.

“The best thing to do is keep the size of family groups small,” he said.