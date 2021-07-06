Nebraska records largest percentage increase of COVID cases in nation

On the heels of ending its COVID-19 state of emergency, Nebraska last week recorded the nation's largest percentage increase in COVID cases.

The state tallied 456 cases for the week ending Thursday, up from 253 cases the previous week and 181 the week before that, according to state data compiled by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nebraska's one-week 80% increase in cases was the highest in the nation, as was the two-week increase of 152%, according to a World-Herald analysis of the CDC data.

But because Nebraska came into the increase with one of the five lowest case rates in the U.S., the state still ranks only 23rd among states in weekly cases per capita, with a rate that remains slightly below the national average.

The World-Herald used cases for the week ending Thursday to compile the weekly snapshot because of delays in state case reporting due to the July 4 holiday. The State of Nebraska discontinued its COVID-19 dashboard last Wednesday as it concluded the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The dashboard for months had provided at-a-glance data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths as well as on vaccination numbers and demographics.