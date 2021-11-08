Nebraska records second week of increasing COVID cases

"Sign-up is going really well for the clinics today," said Phil Rooney, a Health Department spokesman.

Cases among Douglas County residents 19 and younger continue to make up a significant portion of cases in the county, coming in at nearly 30% of total cases during each of the past two weeks.

Nebraska's case growth over the past week and the past two weeks both rank fifth-highest in the country. Minnesota ranks second for both of those time periods; Iowa is 10th. All of the states in the upper Great Plains, including the Dakotas, now rank in the top 20 nationally in weekly per-capita cases. Per-capita cases in Nebraska are running about 65% higher than the U.S. average.

Nationally, cases were up 5% last week — the first weekly increase in the United States after two months of falling cases. Increases in the upper Great Plains and some Western states, including Colorado, California and New Mexico, appear to be offsetting ongoing declines in some Southern states hit hard by the delta variant over the summer.

Another sign that the pandemic has not yet been brought to heel: An average of 400 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the past week, up from 386 the previous week.