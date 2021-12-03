Nebraska reports first cases of omicron COVID variant

The first COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant have been reported in Nebraska in the southeastern part of the state, officials announced Friday morning.
Public Health Solutions District Health Department, which oversees Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer Counties, reported that six residents have tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.
In a press release, health officials said they think one person contracted the virus during travel to Nigeria. That person returned on Nov. 23 and started to show symptoms the next day.
Five other people who live with that person also contracted the virus, officials said.
Only one of the six people has been vaccinated. No one has needed to go to the hospital.
The first patient alerted the health department and self-reported the travel history.
The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory completed the sequencing of the patient's test and two doctors — Peter Iwen and Baha Abdalhamid — identified the omicron variant.
Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue said the presence of the omicron variant in the state means people should continue to seek initial or booster vaccine shots.
"The more Nebraskans are vaccinated, the less opportunity new (COVID) variants will have to take hold in the state," he said in a statement.
He reiterated that most of the current coronavirus cases involve the delta variant, which has caused unvaccinated Nebraskans to become hospitalized 10 times more often than vaccinated residents. And officials said this week that many of the critically ill COVID patients are young — in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.
"We are doing our part to find new variants when they emerge and arrive in the state, older Nebraskans have done their part in getting vaccinated at high rates; we need younger Nebraskans to keep stepping up to protect themselves and each other by choosing to get vaccinated,” Donahue said in a statement.
25 virology terms to help you understand outbreaks, from the common cold to COVID-19
25 virology terms to help you understand outbreaks, from the common cold to COVID-19
Virus
Bacteriophage
Animal virus
Capsid
Viral envelope
Endocytosis
Viral latency
Zoonosis
Direct contact
Droplet spread
Airborne transmission
Community transmission
R0 (reproductive rate)
Epidemic
Pandemic
Antiviral drug
Vaccine
Common cold
Coronavirus
SARS-CoV-2
Isolation
Social distancing
Quarantine
Flattening the curve
Herd immunity
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH