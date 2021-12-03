Nebraska reports first cases of omicron COVID variant

The first COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant have been reported in Nebraska in the southeastern part of the state, officials announced Friday morning.

Public Health Solutions District Health Department, which oversees Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer Counties, reported that six residents have tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a press release, health officials said they think one person contracted the virus during travel to Nigeria. That person returned on Nov. 23 and started to show symptoms the next day.

Five other people who live with that person also contracted the virus, officials said.

Only one of the six people has been vaccinated. No one has needed to go to the hospital.

The first patient alerted the health department and self-reported the travel history.

The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory completed the sequencing of the patient's test and two doctors — Peter Iwen and Baha Abdalhamid — identified the omicron variant.

Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue said the presence of the omicron variant in the state means people should continue to seek initial or booster vaccine shots.