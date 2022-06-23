Nebraska Reps. Bacon, Smith join Sens. Fischer, Sasse in opposing gun violence bill

All four members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation voted against a bill intended to curb gun violence in the U.S., saying they were concerned that the legislation would impinge the rights of law-abiding citizens.

Supporters of the legislation, which heads to President Joe Biden for his approval, dismissed that concern as unwarranted and stressed the need for action in the wake of deadly mass shootings, including one that killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas school and another that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

The claims were not enough to win support from Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith, all Republicans.

The $13 billion measure would toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged dangerous. It would also fund local programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention.

While the members of Nebraska’s delegation expressed support for some elements of the legislation, those aspects were not enough to override their concerns.

“My vote today was constitutionally based, not politically based,” Bacon said in a statement Friday after the vote in the House. "There was much in this bill that is commendable, but the Red Flag portion opens up consequences I cannot support."

Bacon, whose district includes Omaha, pointed to recent court rulings — including Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a New York law that restricted peoples’ ability to carry concealed weapons — as signals that the legislation would be found unconstitutional. However, he said, he supports the mental health and school security provisions in the bill.

Fischer also supported some aspects of the legislation but had concerns it would infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens — an argument echoed by gun lobby groups that opposed the legislation.

"I appreciate that this bill contains funding for expanded mental health services and enhanced school security — these are important ways to help keep our kids and communities safe," Fischer said in a statement. "However, I have serious concerns about other parts of the legislation that would infringe upon law-abiding citizens’ second amendment rights and limit due process. I cannot support this bill.”

Sasse voiced support for legislation proposed by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and John Barrasso, R-Wyo. That bill, which called for rededicating more than $38 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money toward enhanced school security and mental health resources, would have been "a more responsible step" to achieve the goals of the gun violence bill "without compromising constitutional rights," Sasse said in a statement.

He said action to combat gun violence should focus on “the mental health issues that are at the root of mass shootings committed by deeply troubled and suicidal young men” while ensuring “strong due process protections.”

“Unfortunately, the way this bill has been hastily drafted, it accomplishes the first but not the second, and I cannot support it," Sasse said.

Smith, whose sprawling district includes most of the state, said the bill would not achieve the goal of stopping “senseless and heartbreaking acts of violence.”

“I’ve heard from many Nebraskans who are concerned about their constitutional rights,” he said in a statement Friday. “I know the members of the Senate who negotiated the bill — and my Republican colleagues who supported it in the House — have good intentions, but I am seriously concerned parts of the bill, particularly the red flag provisions, are too broad and could have unintended consequences on Americans who are not a threat.”

The votes in both the Senate and House received some level of bipartisan support, though less in the House where 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in the 234-193 vote Friday. In the Senate, 15 Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in passing the bill 65-33 on Thursday.

The measure, as multiple senators noted Thursday, fell well short of what some Democrats had called for. It also required some concessions from Republicans, though those who voted in favor of the package disputed claims that it infringed on the rights of Americans.

"This bill does not take away the rights of any law-abiding American," Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa who voted for the bill, said in a statement Thursday: "Every American wants to keep our kids and our schools safe and provide folks access to mental health treatment, and this proposal helps do that without placing new restrictions on law-abiding gun owners."

Ernst's fellow Iowan in the Senate, Republican Chuck Grassley, voted against the bill. In a statement, he commended the bipartisan group of senators who negotiated and managed to produce an agreement on "a difficult issue."

"Much of their legislation is good, but I have very specific concerns about safeguarding constitutional due process rights that prevent me from supporting the bill in its entirety," Grassley said.

The bill would make the local juvenile records of people age 18 to 20 available during required federal background checks when they attempt to buy guns. Those examinations, currently limited to three days, would last up to a maximum of 10 days to give federal and local officials time to search records.

People convicted of domestic abuse who are current or former romantic partners of the victim would be prohibited from acquiring firearms, closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole.”

That ban currently only applies to people married to, living with or who have had children with the victim. The compromise bill would extend that to those considered to have had “a continuing serious relationship.”

The measure expands the use of background checks by rewriting the definition of the federally licensed gun dealers required to conduct them. Penalties for gun trafficking are strengthened, billions of dollars are provided for behavioral health clinics and school mental health programs and there’s money for school safety initiatives.

There would be money to help states enforce red flag laws and for other states without them for violence prevention programs. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such laws. Nebraska is not one of those states.

In his statement, Bacon specifically called out the funding piece for the red flag programs and violence prevention measures.

Biden has said he will sign the bill.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.