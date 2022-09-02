Nebraska robotics coalition to receive $25 million to accelerate agricultural innovation

Nebraska’s Heartland Robotics Cluster is set to receive $25 million in grants from the federal government.

President Joe Biden recognized Heartland Robotics and 20 other regional coalitions on Friday as winners of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, a $1 billion competition funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The winners were chosen from among 60 finalists that emerged from an initial pool of 529 applicants. Each winner will receive anywhere from $25 million to $65 million.

The money includes $10 million that will allow the University of Nebraska to build out robotics-related research and teaching spaces in Kiewit Hall, Scott Engineering Center and Splinter Labs.

Additional allocations will use resources at Nebraska Innovation Studio and The Combine, both on which are on the Nebraska Innovation Campus.

In addition, the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership, part of the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will use a portion of the grant to develop an automation demonstration space and program for Nebraska manufacturers.

The proposal was developed and led by Invest Nebraska Corporation, a state-level venture development organization. Other project partners include Northeast Community College and Metro Community College — both of which a University of Nebraska press release noted will expand robotics instruction for students.

The Commerce Department highlighted Heartland’s project to expand its Nebraska Innovation Studio.

“Invest Nebraska Corporation and its coalition partners will spur technology innovation in the state to fortify our nation’s food supply chain, support rural workers and accelerate technology,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said.